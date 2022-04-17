AROUND THE NATION: President Biden, first lady earned $610,710 last year

Staff Report

President, wife earned $610,710 last year

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $150,439 in federal income taxes last year after earning $610,702, according to their joint tax return the White House released ahead of the tax filing deadline.

The couple's effective federal tax rate was 24.6 percent.

The president is paid a salary of $400,000. The job of first lady is unpaid.

Inflation increase was largest since 1981

After the United States saw record gas prices last month, consumers can also expect to pay more at the grocery store and dining out as food costs are expected to rise, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts.

The USDA's Food Price Outlook 2022, the agency's Consumer Price Index for food which measures inflation, is up 7.9 percent from February 2021, the largest increase since May 1981.

Dodgers mark 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking barrier

The Los Angeles Dodgers players, in full uniform, walked together through the center-field gate, gathered around the Jackie Robinson statue, listened to an impassioned 20-minute speech, and took pictures.

Robinson's son, David, delivered a powerful message to the team on the 75th anniversary of his father breaking MLB's color barrier.

Rachel Robinson, the 99-year-old widow of Jackie, was among the luminaries.