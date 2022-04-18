$250,000 Donaldsonville early childhood development center on Ascension Parish Council agenda

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council will vote on a cooperative endeavor agreement with the sheriff for the establishment of an early childhood development campus in Donaldsonville at the former West Ascension Elementary School location.

The campus is located at 1200 St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville. The former school building has been demolished following a groundbreaking ceremony late last year.

According to the agreement, the parish will reimburse the sheriff the costs associated with remodeling and construction, not to exceed $250,000.

The council is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday in Gonzales.