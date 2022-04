Staff Report

An Ascension Parish job and training fair will be held April 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville.

The Ascension Parish Economic Development Corp. is sponsoring the fair.

Multiple employers ready to hire will participate. There will be refreshments and giveaways.

The event will be at the school's gym at 2389 Hwy. 1 S, Donaldsonville.