LaPlace man suspected of stealing crawfish from pond in St. James Parish

Staff Report

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a LaPlace man accused of stealing crawfish from a pond in the Vacherie area.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Lance A. Rodrigue was booked April 16. He was charged with theft of livestock, criminal trespassing, taking fish without a commercial license, and commercial gear license required.

Deputies received complaints from the owner of the crawfish pond along Hwy. 3127 regarding thefts that had occurred the previous night. While patrolling the area, deputies reportedly caught the suspect trespassing. They believe he was in the process of stealing crawfish and had filled three sacks.