West Ascension recreation welcomes participants to baseball event

Staff Report

The West Ascension Recreation Sports program had a great turnout for day one of its baseball event, and they are looking forward to day two.

Coach Jerry Butler thanked Ascension Parish Recreation for a job well done.

"I would like to extend my greatest thanks to Coach BJ Romano for coming to Donaldsonville and helping me help our children in the community of Donaldsonville. We also had Coach Jasmine Wolridge, Coach Dio Bernard, Coach Lloyd Bernard, and Coach Hood," Butler said.