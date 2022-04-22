Ascension Parish deputies arrest sixth suspect in Donaldsonville shooting investigation

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a sixth person suspected of being involved in a shooting in Donaldsonville earlier this month.

Deputies charged 20-year-old Myron Forcell with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Five suspects were arrested previously in the shooting on St. Vincent Street around noon on April 8.

Deputies reportedly found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.