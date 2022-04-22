Ascension Parish trash bash set for Saturday morning

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish community event will be Saturday as a part of the statewide Keep Louisiana Beautiful litter campaign.

Ascension Parish's event will be from 8 a.m. to noon in conjunction with Love the Boot Week.

Volunteers will be working around Hwy. 30, Hwy. 42, Hwy. 431, and Hwy. 3089 to Hwy. 1 in Donaldsonville.

Groups will meet at:

Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Substation at Hwy. 42 in Prairieville

Department of Public Works East at Hwy. 431 in Gonzales

Department of Public Works at Hwy. 3089 to Hwy. 1 in Donaldsonville

Love the Boot Week, created by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, coincides with Earth Day and encourages residents to plan or participate in community cleanups.