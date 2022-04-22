Donaldsonville's Dwayne Bailey appointed to Ascension Parish Planning and Zoning Commission

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Personnel Committee has appointed Donaldsonville resident Dwayne Bailey to the Ascension Parish Planning and Zoning Commission.

Bailey is a graduate of Southern University in Broadcast Journalism.

He is a former Donaldsonville Industrial Board Member and Department of Health and Hospitals Regional Coordinator.

"I am humbled that the Personnel Committee has bestowed this appointment on me where there were many highly qualified candidates from west Ascension that applied. I am so grateful that Ascension Parish Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas is being so inclusive when it comes to seeking out citizens for opportunities to serve our Ascension Parish."

The West Ascension District 1 seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission had not been filled for a number of years, Bailey said, but Thomas has made it a priority for the rebuilding of the westbank economy.

"It is a blessing and honor to serve and assist the residents of Ascension Parish," he said.