Louisiana State Police: Assumption Parish deputy fatally shot Larose man after ramming vehicles with stolen truck

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal deputy-involved shooting on Hwy. 398 near Labadieville.

According to a news release, LSP was requested after 7:30 a.m. April 24 to investigate the matter, which involved one subject who was transported to a hospital with injuries.

In a separate news release, police said 26-year-old Rhett Thibodeaux of Larose died after being struck by gunfire and transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

According to police, deputies attempted to stop a stolen Ford F-450 driven by Thibodeaux on Hwy. 398 toward Labadieville at around 7 a.m.

After a short pursuit, police said the Ford came to a stop in the roadway. Pursuing deputies reportedly stopped behind the truck attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to police, Thibodeaux placed the Ford into reverse, traveled backward toward the deputies, and rammed two of the sheriff’s office units.

During the course of the interaction, one of the deputies discharged his service weapon toward the Ford. The Ford traveled forward before going off the roadway and coming to a stop.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory processed the scene for evidence and further information will be released when it becomes available, police said.