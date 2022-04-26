Donaldsonville City Council approves $4.50 service fee for Office of Motor Vehicles

The Donaldsonville City Council approved an ordinance levying a fee of $4.50 per service transaction carried out at the city's Office of Motor Vehicles.

According to the ordinance document provided to the public, the fee will not apply to the procurement or renewal of a motor vehicle registration license.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said most OMV offices in Louisiana charge $4.50 and higher service fees. The amount increased from $3.

Sullivan said the funds generated from the fee go toward improvements to the office and staff salaries.

The city has maintained three employees at the office since having just two workers created an issue when one would be absent. Such a situation left just one person working alone.

In other matters, the council introduced two ordinances: