Ascension Parish deputies arrest two in Donaldsonville shooting; third suspect sought

Staff Report

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects April 29 in connection with an April 16 shooting in Donaldsonville.

Deputies charged 43-year-old Jeffery Johnson of Donaldsonville with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a firearm. They also charged 34-year-old Cavell Scieneaux of Donaldsonville with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. April 16 on St. Vincent Street where a male was found suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. He was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are searching for a third suspect who has been identified as Jeffery Johnson III. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I.

Anyone with information that may help locate Johson is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers me Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.