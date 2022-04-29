Ascension Parish deputies arrest two in Donaldsonville shooting; third suspect sought

Staff Report
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects April 29 in connection with an April 16 shooting in Donaldsonville.

Deputies charged 43-year-old Jeffery Johnson of Donaldsonville with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a firearm. They also charged 34-year-old Cavell Scieneaux of Donaldsonville with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. April 16 on St. Vincent Street where a male was found suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. He was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are searching for a third suspect who has been identified as Jeffery Johnson III. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I.

Anyone with information that may help locate Johson is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers me Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.