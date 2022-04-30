Man accused of videoing boys, men in restroom; faced similar allegations in Gonzales, St. Gabriel

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of 28-year-old Seth Glenn Breaux of Pierre Part April 29 on felony charges connected to alleged videoing of minors and men as they used a restroom.

Breaux, a previous candidate for Assumption Parish Clerk of Court, has been identified as a suspect related to a call April 26. The complaint from the business was in reference to an individual videoing a male juvenile in an adjoining stall, deputies stated in a news release.

Detectives reportedly obtained evidence that indicates Breaux was in the restroom at the time.

After securing a search warrant, detectives searched Breaux's residence early April 27. They reported seizing evidence linking Breaux to the offenses, as well as electronic evidence connecting him to similar activity against a second male juvenile and two adult males at the same business on the same night.

Breaux turned himself into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on April 29. He was booked on four counts of video voyeurism and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Detectives reportedly have secured additional evidence of similar activity found in Breaux's possession depicting similar crimes against other unknown individuals.

Breaux was previously arrested on charges connected to alleged recording males in the restroom at a truck stop on Hwy. 30 in St. Gabriel in April 2020 and at the Tanger Outlet Mall on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales in January 2020.

"If you suspect that you may be a victim of similar activity or any agencies that have had crimes of this nature, please contact detectives at (985) 369-7281 or (985) 369-7574," a spokesperson stated in the new release.

Breaux remained incarcerated with bond set at $400,000 at the time of the release.