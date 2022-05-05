Ascension Parish deputies arrest Donaldsonville woman on attempted first-degree murder charge

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville woman following a home invasion around 4:17 a.m. May 4.

According to a news release, deputies found a female suffering from multiple lacerations at the residence on Elizabeth Street in Donaldsonville. She was transported to a hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, deputies said.

Detectives reported the female was able to fight off the attacker, who then fled the scene.

Detectives developed 43-year-old Peggy Valentine of Donaldsonville as the suspect. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and home invasion.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.