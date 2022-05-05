Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to host free screenings event in Donaldsonville on May 20

Staff Report

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host a free community event in Donaldsonville on Friday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waguespack Center, located at 1201 Maginnis Street.

Donaldsonville residents will have an opportunity to get screened for four different types of cancer, including: breast, colorectal, prostate and skin cancer. In addition to screenings, event participants will enjoy free food, live music and important cancer-related information from Mary Bird Perkins team members.

Appointments are required for screenings. Call (225) 425-8034 to schedule an appointment. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next steps.

This free community event, part of the Cancer Center’s Prevention on the Go program, is made possible by generous support from donors and members of the Gonzales Area Foundation.

For years, the Foundation has supported cancer patients across Ascension Parish through a variety of fundraising events and initiatives.

Since 2016, the Foundation’s signature event, the Gonzales Gala, has raised over $700,000 to support local patients receiving care at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales.

“We are proud to support Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and are excited to bring this cancer screening opportunity to Donaldsonville,” said DeEtte DeArmond, a founder of the Gonzales Area Foundation. “Every single one of us plays a role in improving the health of Ascension Parish. This starts by emphasizing the importance of preventive care and screenings. We encourage residents to come out and take advantage of this free event – it could save your life.”

Research has shown that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people across our country have skipped routine cancer screenings and other regularly scheduled preventive care services. For Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, community events serve as important ways to conduct outreach, raise awareness, and provide general health education and resources.

“Early detection saves lives – that’s a fact,” said Heather Johnson, director of early detection and education, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “When you find cancer in its earliest stage, you drastically improve your chances of successful treatment. We believe empowering residents with the tools and information they need to take charge of their health will play an important role in helping our community triumph over cancer.”

For more information about this event and other cancer screening opportunities in your community, visit marybird.org/events.