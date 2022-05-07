Assumption Parish deputy arrested on juvenile sex crime charges, immediately fired

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced the immediate termination of a deputy following an arrest on felony charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

According to a news release, 23-year-old Austin Joseph Isibor of Napoleonville was charged as the result of an investigation initiated after the father of a teenager filed a complaint.

Isibor was a deputy assigned to the uniformed patrol division since February.

Detectives responded to the complaint May 6 when it was alleged that the juvenile engaged in sexual activity with the suspect at his residence. Investigators suspect similar activity with the same juvenile occurred at the residence in December 2021.

Isibor was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on two charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile (sex offense- registration required).

"We hold our employees to the highest of legal standards and no person is above the law when such incidents occur,” Sheriff Leland Falcon stated in the news release.