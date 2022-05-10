Assumption Parish suspect arrested in Texas on third-degree rape charge

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a 31-year-old Belle Rose man on felony warrants arising out of an ongoing sex crimes investigation.

According to a news release, Cody C. Landry was previously arrested in August 2020 on charges related to molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In April, new allegations led to detectives obtaining warrants for Landry.

According to the release, Landry was arrested in Texas on a charge of third-degree rape. He reportedly was out of the state for work.

He was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on May 8, where he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.