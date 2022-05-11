Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School's Class of 2022 graduates May 14

Staff Report

Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School will hold the baccalaureate mass May 12 and the graduation ceremony May 14 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville.

The mass will be at 7 p.m. and the graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Rev. Matthew Dupre' will be the officiant. Bishop Michael Duca and Superintendent Melanie Palmisano will be in attendance.

Valedictorians are Justin Coupel, Ella Lemann, William Bellina, and Lainie Comeaux. Salutatorian is Rheonna Lavigne.