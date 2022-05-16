Suspects from Donaldsonville, Belle Rose arrested on drug-related charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man and a Belle Rose woman on drug-related charges after responding to a complaint near Hwy. 70 and Spur 70.

According to news release, 36-year-old Schuyler Paul Sanchez of Donaldsonville and 50-year-old Tess Marie Bergeron of Belle Rose were arrested.

Following an interview with the occupants of the vehicle, it was determined Bergeron was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Assumption Parish court related to a prior arrest for possession of methamphetamine.

After calling for a K-9 unit to the location, deputies reported a positive alert for the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Sanchez was booked on methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession charges.