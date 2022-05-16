Trio suspected of stealing $1,000 in cigarettes from Ascension Parish store

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives are seeking public assistance with identifying three males suspected of entering a store on Hwy. 74 in Geismar and stealing a box of cigarettes valued at some $1,099.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance photo taken at the business.

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the subjects is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.