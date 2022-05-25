St. James Parish deputies seek information following fatal shooting in Lutcher

Staff Report

The St. James Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a fatal shooting around midnight May 25 in Lutcher.

According to a news release, deputies received a call in reference to shots fired in the area of Howard's Soul Food and Sip on South Railroad.

Deputies and Lutcher Police arrived on the scene within two minutes and found one male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies reported 21-year-old Jamaz Fluence of Lutcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, numerous people were standing on the railroad track and in front of the business.

Deputies received information that a black car, possibly a Nissan, may be involved.

To report any information, call (225) 562-2200 or (225) 562-2237. Crimestoppers GNO is also offering a reward, up to $2,500.00, for any information that will lead to an arrest and indictment of any subjects involved in this crime. Tips may also be submitted through stjamessheriff.com.