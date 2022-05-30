Memorial Day 2022 ceremony held at Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville

The annual Memorial Day ceremony took place in front of the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville in Louisiana Square May 30.

Norman Sanchez led the 2022 memorial program, which included Ascension Parish deputies performing the gun salute and Taps.

Rita Grace Williams read the names of military personnel who have died over the years while serving.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan delivered the keynote address, and Donaldsonville City Council Chair Rev. Charles Brown closed the program with a prayer.

Luke Mixon, a candidate for U.S. Senate challenging Sen. John Kennedy, also addressed the crowd.

Ascension Parish Lt. Mike Brooks sang rousing renditions of the national anthem and "God Bless America."

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May every year.