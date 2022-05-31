Ascension Parish deputies report fatal shooting in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting at a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. May 30.

According to a news release, deputies found a male outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Identified as 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey, he was transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.