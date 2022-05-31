Re-grand opening set for Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville

Staff Report
Renovations have been underway in recent weeks at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville

Leadership Ascension's D'ville Shooting Stars plan to hold a re-grand opening for the Lemann Memorial Center at 10 a.m. June 11.

The class plans to have a ribbon cutting, tours of the building, and visits with sponsors at the facility at 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville.

The west bank multi-purpose community center had been in need of repairs to its basketball court, restrooms and kitchen area, among other fixes.

The D’ville Shooting Stars team includes: Kara Anderson, Weichert Realtors, Villar & Company; Ann Booth, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Milton Cayette, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Debra Gaudin, City of Gonzales; Josh Guitreau, Shell Chemical; Wes Moreau, Essential Federal Credit Union; Melissa Pourciau, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, APAC; and Rhonda Turner, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The group's Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/DVilleShootingStars/