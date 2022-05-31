Re-grand opening set for Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Leadership Ascension's D'ville Shooting Stars plan to hold a re-grand opening for the Lemann Memorial Center at 10 a.m. June 11.

The class plans to have a ribbon cutting, tours of the building, and visits with sponsors at the facility at 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville.

The west bank multi-purpose community center had been in need of repairs to its basketball court, restrooms and kitchen area, among other fixes.

The D’ville Shooting Stars team includes: Kara Anderson, Weichert Realtors, Villar & Company; Ann Booth, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Milton Cayette, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Debra Gaudin, City of Gonzales; Josh Guitreau, Shell Chemical; Wes Moreau, Essential Federal Credit Union; Melissa Pourciau, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, APAC; and Rhonda Turner, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The group's Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/DVilleShootingStars/