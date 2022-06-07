Ascension Parish detectives develop suspects in Donaldsonville homicide investigation

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have identified three suspects in the homicide investigation of Cedrick Mumphrey of Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Donovan Starks of Gonzales and 21-year-old Johntez Ezeff of Donaldsonville are wanted for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated damage to property, and simple criminal damage to property.

A third suspect, a 17-year-old male who was not identified, is wanted on the same charges, in addition to illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. May 30. They found 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information that can help detectives locate the suspects identified in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.