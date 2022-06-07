Donaldsonville-area home prices rise 0.1% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK

A typical Ascension Parish home listed for $383,495 in May, up 0.1% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in May was up about 13.1% from May 2021. Ascension Parish's median home was 2,231 square feet for a listed price of $167 per square foot.

The Ascension Parish market was busy, with a median 36 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 39 days on market. The market added 180 new home listings in May, compared with the 216 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 126 listings of homes for sale.

Across metro Baton Rouge, median home prices fell to $335,995, down 4% from a month earlier. The median home had 2,069 square feet, at a list price of $164 per square foot.

Across all of Louisiana, median home prices were $289,900, rising 0.3% from a month earlier. The median Louisiana home for sale had 1,923 square feet at list price of $148 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

