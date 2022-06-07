Juveniles, ages 15 and 16, suspected of armed robbery in Napoleonville

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies reported an armed robbery in Napoleonville in late May involving four juvenile suspects.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a location near St. Mary Street May 31.

Through investigation, detectives determined four individuals had approached a vehicle that was parked and occupied by two people. The suspects reportedly robbed them of personal property and fled.

Detectives believe one of the people in the vehicle, a juvenile, was a willing participant in the armed robbery.

Detectives filed verified complaints against four individuals with one suspect remaining to be identified.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody on June 2, one on June 6, and the last on June 7.

Three of the suspects were held in custody while the fourth was released to a parent.

Two of the suspects were 16 years of age while two were age 15.