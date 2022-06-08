23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for May 30 to June 3

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 30 to June 3.

Ascension Parish:

Landon Netterville, 12395 Thomassie Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Correctios with credit for time served.

Conner Pitre, 12087 Wunstel Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Salvador Paola, 13510 N Leah St. Gonzales, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Tina Ward, 17082 Airline Hwy Prairieville, LA, age 51, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Donnell Bates, 35079 Germany Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Russell Frazier, 5228 Timber Cove St. Baton Rouge, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Janna Wolfe, 18627 Broussard Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Angela LeBlanc, 37113 White Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Karrigan Smith, 41379 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

Katherine Summerville, 43264 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Taylor Beeman, 40509 Barden Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

John Davis, 17797 Airline Hwy Prairieville, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Christopher Kegley, 18752 Hwy 22 Maurepas, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Simple Escape, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Seth Parker, 36600 Pookey Ln Prairieville, LA, age 54, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Danny Villenurve, 12356 George Lambert Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Driving Under Suspension, No License Plate, No Proof of Insurance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

William Wyatt, 18084 Manchac Place Prairieville, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Lionel Cannon, 41415 Narvie Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Alvin Yates, 317 Avery Dr. Slidell, LA, age 67, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Natalie Payton, 27464 Vista Del Toro Place Salanas, CA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Michael Jones Jr., 6774 Hwy 308 Belle Rose, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer and Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant is to serve 6 months of the said sentence, and the remaining 1 ½ years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Shal’Juap Williams, 312 Ellis St. Patterson, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Danzel McBride, 104 Pugh St. Paincourtville, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant must serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.