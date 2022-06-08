Ascension Parish detectives searching for Baton Rouge woman suspected of carjacking elderly Gretna woman

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives announced an arrest warrant for a Baton Rouge woman suspected in a carjacking of an elderly woman from Jefferson Parish.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Tim'ara Courtney will be charged with carjacking and battery of the infirmed, once arrested.

Detectives believe a second female suspect was involved but she has not been identified.

Deputies responded June 3 around 10: 50 p.m. to a carjacking in Sorrento. The elderly woman reportedly advised deputies she had been transporting two women, who were family acquaintances, from Gretna to Baton Rouge when she was requested to stop at a location in Sorrento.

Deputies were told the women then directed the elderly woman to exit the vehicle. She then informed deputies that the woman began attacking her after she refused to exit. The two women reportedly forced the woman out of the vehicle eventually and then fled the scene.

Detectives contacted Baton Rouge Police, who were able to locate the vehicle along Plank Road in Baton Rouge. After a brief pursuit, officers reported finding the vehicle wrecked and abandoned.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police have initiated a joint search to locate the suspects. Anyone with information that may help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.