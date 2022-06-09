Suspect used stolen card for $1,000 in purchases, Ascension Parish detectives say

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a female suspect accused of using a stolen check card to make more than $1,000 in purchases at several different locations in Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, the suspect was last seen driving a black Honda Accord.

Anyone with information that may help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.