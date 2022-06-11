Lemann Memorial Center grand re-opening celebrated in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Leadership Ascension's D'ville Shooting Stars celebrated the grand re-opening of the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville the morning of June 11.

As the multipurpose facility on the westbank of Ascension Parish was in need of repair, the renovation project was a group effort made possible by several sponsors and contributors. It has been in the works since early 2022.

The D’ville Shooting Stars team includes: Kara Anderson, Weichert Realtors; Villar & Company; Ann Booth, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Milton Cayette, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Debra Gaudin, City of Gonzales; Josh Guitreau, Shell Chemical; Wes Moreau, Essential Federal Credit Union; Melissa Pourciau, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, APAC; and Rhonda Turner, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce began its Leadership Ascension program in 1995. The Leadership Ascension Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation in Louisiana and is a 501(c). Donations are tax deductible.

Additional photos from the grand re-opening can be found at the City of Donaldsonville's Facebook page.