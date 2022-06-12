Heat advisory issued from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 12 in southeast Louisiana, south Mississippi

Staff Report

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 12 as heat indexes are expected to be near 108 degrees.

NWS warned hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

Precautions and preparedness actions include: drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Louisiana parishes included in the heat advisory are: Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, St. James, and Tangipahoa.