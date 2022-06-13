Heat advisory issued from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13 in southeast Louisiana, south Mississippi

Staff Report

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13 as heat indexes are expected to reach 108 to 110 degrees.

"Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, and it will feel more like 105 to 110 today," NWS New Orleans shared in a Facebook post. "A few storms could also pop up during the afternoon hours today and tomorrow. Tonight will be muggy as lows only dip into the mid to upper 70s."

NWS warned hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

Precautions and preparedness actions include: drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.