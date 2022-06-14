In response to shootings, Ascension Parish deputies ramping up patrols in Donaldsonville

City of Donaldsonville officials and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are working together through a new task force to address shootings in the area.

During the Donaldsonville City Council meeting held June 14, members approved a one-time $50,000 for the Sheriff's Office to provide extra patrols.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said the joint effort to address crime has been in the works for months.

"We all agree that we need to take some action," Sullivan said. "We need more of a police presence in the City of Donaldsonville. If this $50,000 can save one life, it is well worth it."

The council voted 4-0 to allocate the funds. District 3's Reginald Francis was absent.

Glenn Price, a resident speaking during the public-comment section on behalf of the Sunrise Community Group, said he previously met with the sheriff on the matter. He thanked both the sheriff and westside Capt. Darryl Smith for their efforts.

The Sunrise Community Group joined several local officials for a Stop the Violence march and rally in Donaldsonville on the afternoon of Feb. 27.

The march included both the Port Barrow area off Hwy. 1 and the neighborhood near St. Patrick Street and the railroad underpass at Marchand Avenue.

In a symbolic gesture, hearses from area funeral homes trailed the marchers.

