Two arrested in Donaldsonville homicide investigation; Gonzales man sought

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrests of two suspects in connection with the homicide of 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey of Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, Johntez Ezeff and an unidentified 17-year-old male were both arrested.

Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Donovan Starks of Gonzales in relation to the case.

Deputies responded to the shooting May 30 at a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, they reported finding Mumphrey outside of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information that can help detectives locate the suspects identified in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.