Drop box for worn flags installed at Donaldsonville City Hall

A drop box has been installed for flags at Donaldsonville City Hall on Railroad Avenue.

The decommissioned box can be used to respectfully dispose of worn and damaged flags.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan dropped the first flag in the box June 16. The Donaldsonville Elks also planned a Flag Day event at City Hall.

"We want to thank Babin-Haynes American Legion Post 98 as well as the Donaldsonville Fire Department's firefighter and veteran Amber Kimble for their commitment to acquiring, installing, and restoring the box for this use," Sullivan said.