Third suspect, 21-year-old Gonzales man, arrested in Donaldsonville homicide case

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a Donaldsonville homicide.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 21-year-old Donovan Starks on June 15 in relation to the fatal shooting of Cedrick Mumphrey.

Starks was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, Illegal use of weapons, aggravated damage to property, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies responded to the shooting May 30 around 11:40 p.m. at a residence on West Second Street in Donaldsonville.

Detectives identified Starks, along with 21-year-old Johntez Ezeff of Donaldsonville and a 17-year-old male, as suspects.