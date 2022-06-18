Ascension Credit Union hosts grand opening at Donaldsonville branch

Staff Report

Ascension Credit Union celebrated its Donaldsonville branch grand opening with events welcoming the community to the new branch at 2256 Hwy 70 to meet the staff.

The credit union gave away cool treats each day during lunch hours (including ice cream, frozen lemonade, snowballs and smoothies) and had daily cash drawings.

The ribbon cutting was May 19. The Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce conducted the ceremony, with Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr., Louisiana Credit Union President Matt Rookard, Donaldsonville Downtown Development District Commission representatives, Ascension Credit Union Board members and other dignitaries in attendance.

“After many years of planning, we are excited to be part of the historic Donaldsonville community,” said Lloyd Cockerham, president and CEO of Ascension Credit Union. “Our full-service office provides members and residents with easy access to a full array of financial services, including a multilane drive-thru, shared-branching and 24-hour ATM access. With our Donaldsonville location, we’re the only community-chartered Credit Union and Shared Branching outlet in a 25-mile radius on the West Bank.”

To learn more, visit www.ascensioncu.org.