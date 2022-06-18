Donaldsonville Elks Lodge presents first Mark 'Ike' Allen Bergeron Memorial Scholarship

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge celebrated Flag Day 2022 and presented its first Mark “Ike” Allen Bergeron Memorial Scholarship to Ascension Catholic High School honor graduate Paul Louis “Louie” Viallon VI.

In attendance were his parents, past Exalted Ruler Paul Louis “Kip” Viallon V and Brandy Bergeron Viallon and his grandparents Paul Louis “Chip” Viallon and Berta Viallon. Members of the Bergeron family were also in attendance: Elks member Bernard and Lisa Bergeron and Alice Bergeron Olivier, children of the late Mark Allen Bergeron.

Presenters included Lee Melancon, Kathryn A. Hebert, Charles Jay Lemann, Rodney Vega, Norman Sanchez, and Desiree Singleton.

Contributing to the program was the Hayes-Babin American Legion Post 98 and the Montalbano-Sentille VFW Post 3367.

Special appreciation also went to Mayor Leroy J. Sullivan, Sr., the City of Donaldsonville, members of the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge 1153, community members and family, friends, and community members for their dedication to veterans services and the community.