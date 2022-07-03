American Legion Post 98 in Donaldsonville installs officers

Staff Report

The American Legion Babin-Haynes Post 98 of Donaldsonville held its installation ceremony for 2022-2023 elected officers on June 21.

The newly elected officers were installed by Sixth District Past Commander Sabrina Jones of Post 502, Baton Rouge.

Shown first row from left are: Past Commander Lawrence Landry, Commander Norman Sanchez, Adjutant Rita Grace Williams, Chaplain Jay Lemann; second row: 2nd Vice Commander August Bennet, Color Bearer Mike Hidalgo, Sixth District Past Commander Sabrina Jones, Department of Louisiana Vice Commander Oliver Moore, III, Sgt.-At-Arms Amber Kimble, 1st Vice Commander Ronald Comeaux, Judge Advocate Michael E. Julien, and Post Historian Arthur P. Landry. Not pictured are Finance Officer Maurice Wirth and Color Bearer Nolan Leblanc, Sr.