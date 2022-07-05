Ascension Parish detectives investigating shooting of two men in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting on Madewood Drive in Donaldsonville around 2:15 a.m. July 5.

According to a news release, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were treated at an area hospital. One had life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active. Further details may be limited.

Anyone with information that may help deputies with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.