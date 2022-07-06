American Legion Post 98 honors late World War II veteran Virgil 'Rip' Joffrion

Staff Report

Members of the American Legion Babin-Haynes Post 98 of Donaldsonville honored the late Virgil “Rip” Joffrion during the visitation and graveside ceremony on June 28-29.

Joffrion was 96 years old when he passed June 24.

He attended Ascension Catholic High School and graduated from Donaldsonville High School. Joffrion went on to serve as the first Commissioner of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, among his many contributions to the community over the years.

In a ceremony at the visitation, Commander Norman Sanchez presented a proclamation in Joffrion’s honor recognizing his service to his country, his community, and to the American Legion.

He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army Air Force from July 1944 to July 1946.

Legionnaire Joffrion continued serving his country and community as a member of American Legion Post 98 for 43 continuous years where he held many offices. He last held the position of Sgt-at-Arms.

To honor his memory and service, Commander Sanchez called upon all Legionnaires to renew their commitment to advance the mission, vision, and values of the American Legion.

“We thank Legionnaire Joffrion’s wife, Joan, Legionnaire Leroy Plaisance and others who provided support and transportation to Post meetings and events," he said. "Legionnaire Joffrion will be sorely missed by his fellow Legionnaires of the Babin-Haynes Post 98."