West Ascension Recreation closes baseball season with awards, games

Special to The Chief

From Jerry C. Butler, West Ascension Recreation:

WEST ASCENSION CLOSES OUT BASEBALL SEASON ON A HIGH LEVEL OF EXCELLENCE

Coordinator Coach Jerry C. Butler of Donaldsonville has built baseball back to what it used to be with games going on all fields and fans watching in the parks.

PARC closed the season with great moments. The brilliant glow of our achievement lights the way to our success. We have an 8-year-old player playing in a 9 and 10 Division clinched the MVP award, Mr. Antonio Johnson Jr., 11 and 12 Division clinched MVP award Mr. Cordel Hayes. Head Coach Hood and Coach Baily clinched first place in the divisions. Ascension Parish Recreation in Donaldsonville is alive again thanks to Coordinator Coach J Butler and his Coaching Staff and parents.

Our leadership is building our future with creativity and vision. We dedicate to seeing our project through is second to none.

We work very hard to get it done. Special thanks to BJ Romano, Director Micheal King, Assistant Director Michelle Templet and our own Parish Councilman Coach Alvin Moon Thomas for all the hard work and dedication to this program.

We closed the season with each kids awards, a meal prepared and the video gaming truck from New Orleans for all the kids that attended in the park sponsored by The West Ascension Recreation Sports Programs Committee.