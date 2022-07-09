Indiana man pleads guilty in 2021 Assumption Parish fatal crash

Staff Report

A 25-year-old Pierre Part man, originally from Indiana, pled guilty to charges connected to a 2021 Assumption Parish crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Kole Bahry of Plattenville.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, Dean Putz Jr. pled guilty as charged to negligent homicide, reckless operation, and no seatbelt.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney was the lead prosecutor in the case, which was presided over by Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

On April 2, 2021, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the area of Belle River Road in reference to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers conducted an extensive crash investigation and determined that Putz was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck while traveling on Hwy. 1016-2 "at an extremely high rate of speed in excess of 100 miles per hour," according to the release.

Putz reportedly failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway before traveling off the roadway a second time before striking a utility pole, overturning, and striking a second utility pole.

Bahry was pronounced deceased on scene. Putz was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Putz underwent treatment and subsequently recovered from sustained injuries. Troopers were able to determine that Putz had a blood alcohol content of .07g percent, just shy of Louisiana’s legal limit of .08g percent.

Based on the high rate of speed and troopers determining the reckless manner in which the vehicle was traveling, a warrant of arrest was obtained for Putz who was subsequently arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the charges, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Putz faces up to 5 years in state prison.