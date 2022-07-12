Donaldsonville City Council honors Juneteenth Festival queens

The Donaldsonville City Council recognized the 2022-2023 Juneteenth Festival royalty during the July 12 meeting.

Tamiko Francis Garrison, who has been an organizer of the Donaldsonville Juneteenth Festival as well as the volunteer director of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council and a Justice of the Peace, introduced the queens.

The royalty honored included:

Little Miss Donaldsonville Juneteenth A'Nahiah Brown

Miss Donaldsonville Juneteenth Keagan Davis

Ms. Donaldsonville Juneteenth Jennifer Parker

In a special recognition, Jennifer Valentine was crowned Miss Teen Donaldsonville Juneteenth in loving memory of her daughter, Jai'Onne Aubert, who passed away Jan. 7.

The queens have been invited to participate in an international competition Oct. 12-17 in Atlanta where the winners will receive academic and business scholarships.

Rep. Ken Brass, who represents the parishes of Ascension, Iberville, and St. James in District 58, stopped by to wish the queens well and give them certificates from Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.

Brass also read a proclamation from the governor recognizing the committee and the city for bringing the Juneteenth Festival to the area.