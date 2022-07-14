Ascension Parish detectives arrest suspect in Prairieville murder investigation

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 37-year-old Jerome Lilly in connection with a homicide in Prairieville.

According to a news release, Lilly was charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Cherry Creek Drive in Prairieville around 10:30 p.m. July 13.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found Tarrence Williams, 40, deceased.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that Lilly fired a gun at Williams following an altercation, according to the release.

Lilly was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.