Belle Rose man sentenced to 70 months in theft of over $213,000 from company

Staff Report

A 40-year-old Belle Rose man was sentenced July 12 to 70 months imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, a $100 mandatory special assessment fee, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $213,372.05.

According to a news release from United States Attorney Duane A. Evans, the case against Rodney Roussell began following a complaint from a New Orleans company to the FBI.

According to documents filed in federal court, in August, 2017, he began working for Company A through a work re-entry program for persons with criminal records. Company A’s operational headquarters was in New Orleans, and they maintained a business account with JPMorgan Chase Bank.

As Company A’s employee, Roussell did not have access to Company A’s account, and was not authorized to make payments of any kind using funds in the account.

Beginning in or about April 2018, and continuing until in or about June 2018, he reportedly utilized Chase Bank’s web portal and mobile banking app to transfer money from to his accounts, including MC & Associates Management, Inc.

In total, he illegally obtained $213,372.05 from Company A’s Chase Bank account, according to the release.