Woman sues Walmart, claiming she was knocked over by employee pushing shopping carts at Donaldsonville store

Staff Report

A woman is reportedly suing Walmart after claiming she was knocked to the ground by a employee pushing shopping carts at the Donaldsonville store.

According to a report published by Business Insider, Beverly Robinson said she was struck July 9 last year and suffered extensive injuries and trauma.

Robinson's attorney was quoted in the article saying she had put items in a grocery cart and placed her hands on the handle when "suddenly and violently she was pushed to the floor" by several carts being pushed from the opposite side.

The attorney alleged the incident was caused by the negligence of the store's employee.

Damages sought are thought to exceed $75,000, according to the attorney. Robinson is also reportedly seeking the repayment of medical bills and legal fees associated with the matter.

According to the article, Robinson has suffered multiple bruises, internal injuries, sprains, headaches, and emotional distress.

Walmart responded to Business Insider: "We want our customers to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. We will respond in Court as appropriate after we are served with the complaint."