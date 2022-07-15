Ascension Parish agencies promote safety on waterways

Staff Report

Ascension Parish agencies joined together at the boat launch on the Amite River to stress the importance of water safety.

Ascension Parish government, the sheriff's office, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries welcomed area media outlets to a news conference July 14 where they toured the river along the Ascension and Livingston parish boundary.

The agencies have worked together on searches following fatal incidents this summer.

On June 26, crews searched Lake Maurepas for three boaters who went missing near the mouth of Blind River.

Search and rescue personnel recovered the body of 48-year-old Michael Bryant of Denham Springs. Later, search crews found 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs.

On July 4, LDWF reported the death of 17-year-old Madison Bradley of Slidell. LDWF arrested the operator of the vessel, 33-year-old David Crowe of Denham Springs, for vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired, and reckless operation of a vessel.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment thanked the agencies for their efforts.

"Safety on the water is extremely important. These agencies shoulder the burden of assisting during the most tragic of events. We are grateful to have them present today so we can show our appreciation. Their efforts do not go unnoticed," Cointment said.