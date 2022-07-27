Woman dies in Donaldsonville house fire, Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports

Staff Report

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies reported working with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate a house fire in Donaldsonville involving one death.

The Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D’ville Village Circle around 2 p.m. July 27, according to a news release.

Unfortunately, firefighters discovered the body of a female, believed to be in her 60s, inside the structure.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the release.

More information will be released as it becomes available, deputies said.