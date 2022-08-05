Paincourtville man found guilty of attempted manslaughter in 2021 stabbing case

Staff Report

An Assumption Parish jury found a Paincourtville man guilty of attempted manslaughter Aug. 4.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 40-year-old Justin Fair was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle. Presiding over the matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

On March 27, 2021, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect had fled the area and the victim was being transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives responded and during the investigation learned that the suspect parked his vehicle in front of the victim’s vehicle. The two male subjects exited their respective vehicles and approached one another where a verbal argument ensued. It was at this time that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. Fair then fled the area.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage from the business which corroborated victim and witness statements.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Fair, who was subsequently arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Fair faces up to 20 years in state prison.